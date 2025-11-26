CHP ramps up enforcement for Thanksgiving weekend

The Brief The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is launching a "maximum enforcement period" statewide to target impaired drivers during the Thanksgiving holiday. The operation begins Wednesday at 6 p.m. and will continue through Sunday night. During last year's Thanksgiving period, the CHP made over 1,100 DUI arrests, and 36 people died in collisions.



California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers are initiating their annual Thanksgiving holiday "maximum enforcement period" starting Wednesday in an effort to crack down on DUI suspects, speeders, and to ensure seat belt compliance.

What we know:

The maximum enforcement period will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday and conclude late Sunday night.

All available CHP officers will be deployed to enforce traffic laws, with a special focus on apprehending drivers suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol (DUI).

The enforcement increase is statewide.

By the numbers:

Last year's Thanksgiving enforcement period resulted in just over 1,100 arrests statewide for suspected drinking and driving.

This was an increase compared to the 1,047 arrests made during the Thanksgiving holiday period the year prior.

A total of 36 people died in collisions on roads under CHP jurisdiction during the 2024 Thanksgiving weekend.

Of those who died, 14 victims were reportedly not wearing seat belts.

What they're saying:

Commissioner Sean Duryee urged drivers to prioritize safety and buckle up.

"Thanksgiving is a time to be with family and friends, not to mourn a preventable tragedy," he said. "Seat belts remain one of the most effective tools for saving lives on our roadways. Taking just two seconds to buckle up could be the decision that saves your life, or the life of someone you love."

What you can do:

The CHP is urging the public to drive sober and use seat belts to prevent fatalities during the holiday period.

The agency emphasizes that the decision to buckle up is a crucial life-saving measure.