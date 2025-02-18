article

George Strait and Chris Stapleton have extended their run of stadium concerts, adding five more stops in 2025.

The country music superstars will be joined by special guests at the various locations. Here’s what fans should know:

Chris Stapleton and George Strait’s 2025 stadium tour

What we know:

The five stops are at stadiums in Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, and California. Tickets will go on sale on Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. local time via GeorgeStrait.com . American Express cardholders can get access to the Amex Presale for tickets, starting on Feb. 20.

Parker McCollum is featured as a special guest for dates in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Buffalo and Foxborough, and Little Big Town is joining for a show at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium.

What they're saying:

"I keep trying to slow down a bit but you keep calling me back," Strait said in a press release. "Please don’t ever stop. I still love it just as much as I always have."

"Thank you for an amazing year last year and I can’t wait to see you for a few more again this year," Strait added. "Chris will be back and glad to have Little Big Town with us in LA. For the other cities, we’ve added Parker M. to the show which will be outstanding. Can’t wait to see you!!"

Dig deeper:

Strait has been on tour with Stapleton and Little Big Town over the past couple of years. The 2025 dates will follow the release of Strait’s 31st studio album last year, called "Cowboys and Dreamers." The Texas singer-songwriter's career spans decades, and he's the only act in history to have a Top 10 hit every year for over 30 years.

Meanwhile, Stapleton – an 11-time Grammy winner – is also fresh off of his most recent win for Best Country Solo Performance for "It Takes A Woman."

2025 shows:

George Strait with Chris Stapleton and special guest Parker McCollum:

May 10: Philadelphia, Pa. at Lincoln Financial Field

May 31: Pittsburgh, Pa. at Acrisure Stadium

June 14: Buffalo, N.Y. at Highmark Stadium

June 21: Foxborough, Mass. at Gillette Stadium

George Strait with Chris Stapleton and special guest Little Big Town:

July 19: Inglewood, Calif. at SoFi Stadium