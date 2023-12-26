Christmas game rough for 49ers fans in Santa Clara

Niners fans were dejected on Christmas Day as they watched the Baltimore Ravens heading home with their stockings full.

The Faithful's stockings were stuffed with coal after the Ravens beat the 49ers 33-19 on Monday night at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

"Christmas torture," said one dad standing in the stadium parking lot in a very ugly Christmas sweater.

Apparently, Niners fans were naughty, because they didn't get the one thing they wanted this Christmas: A win.

Hours earlier, fans rolled into the stadium full of Christmas cheer and a good attitude.

Families shared tamales and steak dinners on picnic tables set up outside the football field, enjoying longtime Christmas football traditions, no matter who won.

One young girl wouldn't let the loss get her down.

"We're going to make it to the Super Bowl," she said.