Christmas travel plans dashed for many trying to fly to family and friends

Thousands of flights were canceled amid one of the most treacherous holiday travel seasons the U.S. has seen in decades, with temperatures plummeting 50 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas and forecasters warning of an impending "bomb cyclone" that could make conditions even worse before Christmas.

On Friday morning, even California airports were feeling the effects of the cold weather to the east.

San Francisco International Airport had 50 cancelations by 7 a.m., San Jose had 35 and Oakland had 34 – about triple the number from the day before.

Mason Limtiaco was trying to get to San Jose, but stuck in Colorado Springs until he could catch the next flight.

"I'm just glad I get to go home," he told KTVU over Zoom on Friday morning. "It's no one's fault. It's this storm rolling through. I'd rather be alive and waiting than dead on a plane that crashed."

Even though California temperatures remain in the 50s and 60s, flights from elsewhere were getting delayed and canceled throughout the rest of the country.

The frigid air was moving through the central United States to the east, with windchill advisories affecting about 135 million people over the coming days, weather service meteorologist Ashton Robinson Cook said Thursday. Places like Des Moines, Iowa, will feel like minus 37 degrees, making it possible to suffer frostbite in less than five minutes.

"This is not like a snow day when you were a kid," President Joe Biden warned Thursday in the Oval Office after a briefing from federal officials. "This is serious stuff."

Forecasters are expecting a bomb cyclone — when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm — to develop into Friday near the Great Lakes. That will stir up blizzard conditions, including heavy winds and snow.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.