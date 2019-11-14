Christmas tree tradition at Oakland's Jack London Square

article

It’s one of Oakland's biggest holiday traditions: The Christmas tree at Oakland’s Jack London Square goes up Thursday for all to see.

The annual event includes the lighting of the 55-foot Mount Shasta fir tree decorated with 5,000 lights and 600 ornaments.

The tree-lighting ceremony will take place Nov. 22 where visitors can enjoy music and entertainment from local musicians, arts groups, holiday pop-up shops and a chance for a free photo with Santa.

The festivities are public and free to attend. The event also includes a donation drive to collect non-perishable foods, unwrapped toys and gently-worn coats for nonprofit organizations, including the Oakland Fire Department’s One Warm Coat drive.