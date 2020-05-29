Churches, in-store retailers can reopen in San Mateo County on Monday

article

Beginning on Monday in San Mateo County, houses of worship can hold in-person services and retailers can allow customers inside.

The county's public health officer Dr. Scott Morrow today issued the revised shelter-in-place order on Friday, removing some previous limitations.

Under the amended health order, people can also access beaches in San Mateo county as long as they adhere to social distancing and face-covering guidelines.



State and local health officials said places of worship mush encourage staff and congregants who are vulnerable to COVID-19 infection, to work from home or tune into services online.

Attendance at religious services and cultural ceremonies is limited to a maximum of 25 percent of building capacity or 100 individuals, whichever is lower. Eating and drinking inside those facilities is also prohibited, as are after-services gatherings.

The county said when it comes to in-store shopping, retailers must have a health and safety plan and must identify the number of shoppers that can be accommodated in a way that allows shoppers and employees to maintain social distancing. Stores must also implement measures to enforce that limit.