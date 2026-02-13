Love is in the air at San Francisco City Hall ahead of Valentine's Day

The Brief Levi and Jolynn Sumeela were one of 55 couples to get married at San Francisco City Hall ahead of Valentine's Day. Annually, about 8,000 weddings take place at City Hall each year. The cost of a marriage license is $127 and the ceremony is another $111.



Valentine's Day is special for a lot of couples, but the day of romance is always going to be extra special for Levi and Jolynn Sumeela.

That's because the couple got married on Friday, one day before Valentine's Day at San Francisco City Hall, with Mayor Daniel Lurie presiding.

They had long planned the wedding, but had no idea the mayor would step in.

"We're just so excited he called," Jolynn Sumeela said, stumbling over her new last name.

The happy couple said their vows and kissed on the picturesque stairs, the gold rotunda high above, as their friends, family – and press – watched and cheered.

Beaming, Jolynn Sumeela said she loves how her husband is so patient and kind to her.

"He always checks on me," she said.

And Levi Sumeela loves his wife just as much back.

"She always wants to know what I need in the moment, she always wants to know what I want," he said.

The mayor presided over two weddings on Friday, and at the end of the day, 55 couples will have wed at City Hall on Friday, according to the mayor's office.

The County Clerk’s office issues approximately 25,000 marriage licenses and conducts 8,000 ceremonies annually.

The cost of a marriage license is $127 and the ceremony is another $111.

The Source San Francisco Mayor's Office, newlywed Sumeela couple.

Levi and Jolynn Sumeela get married at San Francisco City Hall ahead of Valentine's Day. Feb. 13, 2026