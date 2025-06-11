Cinch Saloon enters new chapter, preserving SF LGBTQ history

The Brief Cinch Saloon, a historic gay bar on Polk Street, was at risk of closing. New owner Scott Taylor plans to preserve its legacy while keeping it a safe space for the LGBTQ community.



One of San Francisco’s oldest gay bars, the Cinch Saloon, is beginning a new chapter after fears that it might permanently close.

The Polk Street bar has long held historical significance in the city’s LGBTQ community. Decades ago, Polk Gulch was a bustling hub of gay nightlife, before the Castro District became San Francisco’s most recognized LGBTQ neighborhood.

A legacy at risk

The Cinch’s future became uncertain two years ago when one of its longtime owners passed away. Most recently, the remaining partner struggled to maintain the bar. That’s when Scott Taylor stepped in.

"We feel more like caretakers than ownership. We're here, the bar’s been around for 50 years. We're going to try to keep it around for another 50," said Taylor, who officially took over ownership of the bar this year.

Taylor is no stranger to the Cinch. He first visited the bar as a patron more than 20 years ago, occasionally bartended there, and even had his first date with his partner at the Cinch a decade ago. He also serves as the beverage director at nearby Harris’ restaurant.

"We want to keep the historical relevance and the cultural relevance of this place intact. It’s very important, especially now, for us to have these kind of safe spaces," Taylor said.

For longtime patrons, the bar’s survival is deeply personal.

"This street used to be full of gay bars. This is like the only place left, so I'm happy that it's going to hang on," said Johnny Smith, who moved to San Francisco in 1996.

"It’s like a little family. You get to know people, because everybody's from everywhere and they come to San Francisco and you make new families," said Ray Thibodaux.

Taylor said he plans to make some updates to the space, but won’t change the character that’s made the Cinch feel like home to generations of San Franciscans.

"He has a vision for this place, he's going to keep things as they are. Seriously, he saved this place. People were worried it was going to disappear... so just so grateful that Scott managed to put everything together and save the place," said Ginger Robyn, a San Francisco resident and regular at the bar.

"A little bit of pressure to kind of make sure that I maintain the legacy of the business. But, this place has my heart," Taylor said.

The bar will be part of this year’s Pride Month events. On June 22, drag performer Juanita MORE! will lead the People’s March and Rally near the Cinch, an event inspired by the first gay liberation protest held in the neighborhood in 1970.