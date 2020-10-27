More Cinemark theaters reopen in Bay Area

article

More Bay Area movie theaters are reopening for business with restrictions after being shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic, Cinemark announced.

The company reopened five theaters in Alameda County and two in San Francisco on Tuesday.

Additionally, several theaters are scheduled to resume operations in Santa Clara County by Friday.

Eating and drinking will not be allowed in some theaters, face masks will be required and auditoriums will be sanitized between movie showtimes, among other health and safety measures. Showtimes will be staggered and Cinemark is encouraging guests to purchase tickets online.

Cinemark has reopened approximately 85 percent of its U.S. theaters, including more than 15 in the Bay Area.

