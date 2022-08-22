Cinequest Film Fest in San Jose fuses tech and filmmaking

One of the largest independent film festivals in the Bay Area is happening in San Jose. Cinequest opened last week and continues until next Monday, showcasing a variety of films and documentaries from filmmakers across the country.

It’s only fitting that Cinequest be based in Silicon Valley because this festival is where technology meets filmmaking and filmmakers from different walks of life, get to tell their stories.

"Not a lot of people recognize that there’s so much technology that goes into the media that we consume, whether that’s film, whether that’s photos. So we like to acknowledge the people who got us that technology in the first place," said Athenna Crosby, Cinequest Host.

Cinequest showcases dozens of films each year including short films, features, documentaries, comedies and dramas. Director Tom Huang presented a film based on his own Chinese-American family called Dealing with Dad.

"I got in this business tell these stories. I was an actor before and then I realized there were no roles for me. So I realized if we want to tell these stories, we’re going to have to make these stories ourselves," Huang said.

"Well it’s an all-Asian cast and that’s why we came because there’s not a lot of those. There’s starting to be more, but we wanted to come and support them," said Bonnie Lee, a Cinequest attendee.

Cinequest says it’s mission is to display the creativity of innovation and art through film. It gives budding filmmakers a chance to bring their own unique voice to a new viewing audience.

"You’re really trying to find yourself. You really have limited resources so you can really only make a short film. So that’s what I’ve been doing with my work," said Anna Evtushenko, who directed the short film, Can’t Talk, A Movie’s On.

Filmmakers from across the country, present films about people from all over the world. Cinequest was Once voted USA Today’s Best Film Festival, one writer says Cinequest is the exposure independent filmmakers need.

"Tell the stories that are real to you. That you can really speak to, that mean something to you because those are authentic. Those are the stories the world wants to hear because you’re the only one that can make them," said Noopur Sinha, Writer & Executive Producer of Shoe Box.

The Cinequest Film Festival will be in San Jose until Monday, August 29th. For more information about screening times and tickets, go to cinequest.org