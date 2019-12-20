City advised of planned flaring at Benicia's Valero refinery during maintenance work

article

The Valero refinery in Benicia has advised the city to expect intermittent flaring will be required starting Friday as maintenance work is done on a processing unit.

The flaring will continue for several days and may be visible, the city said in an announcement.

The flaring is described as "a necessary safety precaution, being managed in accordance with Valero's Flare Minimization Plan," according to the announcement, and will have not have any adverse consequences for the surrounding area.

The Benicia Fire Department, Solano County and the Bay Area Air Quality Management District will be in ongoing communication with the refinery during the work.



