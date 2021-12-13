City asks San Francisco residents to help deal with storm

Rainy weather continues to pound San Francisco and the surrounding Bay Area. City workers in San Francisco are keeping the city functioning, and they're asking residents to lend a hand if they're able.

The city's Department of Public Works says so far so good, crews are working to make sure the city can drain the rainwater that dumped over the weekend and into today. Rain swept into the Bay Area, bringing windy conditions with it, leaving some soaked. A welcome sight for many despite the inconvenience.

"I'd rather have it rain than talk about drought," said Kelvin Johnson from San Francisco. "So, you know, we need it. Not going to complain about it. I welcome it."

SFDPW says this storm is not as strong as the ones that hit the Bay Area in October, and that so far there have been isolated reports of downed trees and branches.

"So we ask if you see one that's come down, blocking a sidewalk, blocking a road or on a wire, please call 311 so we can respond right away," said Rachel Gordon from SFDPW.

If those limbs drag down power lines, stay away.

"If you see a live wire down on the ground step away from it and call 911 because that is an emergency situation," said Gordon.

Another concern is blocked rainwater catch basins that are unable to drain the water, flooding out portions of the intersection. The city is reaching out to residents asking them to pitch in if it's safe to do so, and clear drains in their neighborhoods.

"If you have a rake or a broom you can clear off the leaves and litter, we really want to be sure that the water can run into the storm drains, that's where it should be," said Gordon.

For those working out in the rain, they say the key is for everyone to take it easy out there, slow down and respect the weather. "You've just got to drive careful, just watch the roads, especially the freeways, the puddles, the standing puddles," said Johnson.

San Francisco's Recreation and Parks Department is also keeping an eye on trees throughout the storm.