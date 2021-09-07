Protest flares over new location for San Jose parking site for homeless community

A neighborhood in San Jose is protesting a temporary safe-parking site for people who live in their cars or RVs.

The city announced Friday they will be relocating the site for people who are homeless from an Apple-owned property to a city-owned lot in North San Jose.

The lot sits between two parks and nearby schools and nurseries. Many residents say the city hasn't been transparent about the move.

Some in the neighborhood say Apple should be contributing more to help the individuals find permanent homes.

Federal grant money will be funding the security and sanitation facilities for those living in the newly located lot.

Recently the city of San Jose was addressing another homeless encampment by the San Jose International Airport. That site is set to be relocated the first of next year.

