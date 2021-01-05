City officials unanimously approve Barack Obama Boulevard in San Jose

article

A three-year effort to rename portions of San Jose streets after Barack Obama were unanimously approved by the city council on Tuesday, KTVU has learned.

Portions of Bird Avenue, South Montgomery Street, South Autumn Street will be renamed Barack Obama Boulevard to honor the service, leadership and legacy of the 44th President of the United States.

Mayor Sam Liccardo's office confirms the Barack Obama Blvd. Steering committee approved a memo and resolution by the mayor and vice mayor to rename the streets.

San Jose now joins dozens of cities across the country to name a street in honor of former President Obama.

The mayor's office will have more details on the street renaming process at a news conference on Wednesday.