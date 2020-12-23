CityTeam of San Jose forced to shut down, cancel Christmas meals because of COVID-19

article

For the past 60 years, CityTeam of San Jose has been serving hot meals to the homeless on Christmas Day.

But unfortunately, that holiday tradition will not happen this year.

CityTeam food services manager Chef Reynolds Stewart said that's because someone in the recovery program on Charles Street tested positive for coronavirus, forcing the shutdown of the program's kitchen and therefore, meal distribution to the outside for the next 10 days.

That means the CityTeam employees won't be able to cook and hand out the 500 meals typically passed out on Christmas to the homeless people living in the neighborhood.

"This was an added blow to us", said Stewart, the food services manager at CityTeam, which is a faith-based, non-profit organization with programs in San Jose, San Francisco, and Oakland.

It also means that there will be no more Christmas Day free haircuts and foot-washings from caring volunteers or handing out warm coats, socks and shoes.

But the CityTeam folks were able to scramble and put together a possible solution -- only if they find enough money to make it happen.

CityTeam spokeswoman Darlene Tenes said her agency called Moveable Feasts, which contracts with food truck companies. This organization said they could cook and deliver meals to the homeless, but it would cost $12 a meal, and now they're fundraising to make that happen by Friday.

To donate, click here .