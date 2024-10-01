Claudia Sheinbaum sworn in as 1st female president of Mexico; Newsom attends

Claudia Sheinbaum will take the oath of office Tuesday as Mexico’s first female president and there will be a powerhouse from California representing.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is attending the inauguration and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, who was California's former attorney general, said Californians will be watching.

"For us, there are few relationships that are more important than the relationships with Mexico," Becerra said. "Our biggest trading partner, certainly a partner in so many issues in the hemisphere."

Neither the California State Senator nor Assembly will send delegations to the inauguration.

Multiple sources who are unauthorized to speak publicly about the inauguration logistics told KCRA 3 that Newsom was the only California elected official invited and provided a ticket to the official event.

Those same sources said Sheinbaum's administration has been trying to keep the event more modest than previous Mexican presidential inaugurations in recognition of inequity across the country.

The 62-year-old has ties to California, having spent four years researching at Berkeley Lab during the 1990s, where she studied energy use in Mexico’s transportation and building industries.

She also used to participate in pro-democracy rallies at Stanford.

She won the historic election in June with 60% of the vote.

