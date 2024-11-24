Russian River recedes after flooding hits Sonoma County, cleanup underway

Cleanup is underway as flood water from the Russia River continues to recede in Sonoma County, making the damage more visible.

For Trava Faust and her partner in Guerneville, it’s an emotional sight.

"It’s gone, everything," said Faust, referring to the contents of her basement. "I knew we couldn’t save it, you know."

The rental home the couple just moved into less than two weeks ago along a tributary of the river took on more than three feet of water, flooding the basement on Friday, still filled with moving boxes.

"I felt bad for [her partner], because it’s all his stuff," said Faust. "I just wished that he didn’t have to go through this."

Her partner’s truck and tools, which he relies on for his job as a contractor, along with her car, were all lost to the flood.

Adding insult to injury, a leaky roof caused more damage upstairs.

"We’re flooded from the top to the bottom," said Faust.

Cleanup continues at the nearby Guerneville Pee Wee Golf.

Tim Bosque’s Tyrannosaurus is a fixture on the course, towering over the roof, but looks a lot smaller in a 2019 flood photo of a guy in a canoe, reaching the standing dinosaur’s mouth.

"So, that was a big one," said Bosque.

Flooding is so common at the mini golf course that they have dated markers on a vertical board connected to the building, revealing the water levels they’ve experienced over the years.

This latest storm brought about three feet of water after days of excessive rainfall.

The highest mark on the board is from way back in 1986 when the flood level peaked at fifteen feet, according to Bosque.

"It’s just a pain to have to clean up every time, and we moved most of the stuff upstairs beforehand," said Bosque.

Bosque estimates the damage to his business at around $200,000 from the latest storm, and even though he knows it will happen again, he’s staying put.

"It’s just a great place to live and good people here and you just kind of put up with this," said Bosque.

Faust is trying to sort out the damage to her belongings with her insurance company and has an online fundraiser to help replace the flooded truck and tools as soon as possible, so her partner can get back to work.