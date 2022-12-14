Clover Sonoma, a familiar brand, giving up on ice cream

One of the North Bay's longest reigning treats will soon be gone from grocery stores and county fairs. It set the lifetime palate for lots of folks who first found it at the fair.

Clover Sonoma, the 106-year-old dairy in Petaluma, is best known for its rich, high quality milk and dairy products as well as for community involvement and as well as stewardship of the environment. While the company remains strong and vibrant, it has given up on the ice cream business.

Clover ice cream has been a staple at Santa Rosa's Pacific Market for generations. "Way back in the 50s we've had Clover in our grocery stores forever and people in Sonoma love Clover. So, it's a huge loss. You know, people are always asking for their items," said Rick Mohar of the Pacific Market.

The dairy, would not give an interview. But, Clover CEO Ken Gott, recently spoke to Argus-Courier saying, "Besides being outside our core manufacturing and distribution capabilities, it is a very crowded and competitive category dominated by large national brands."

Generations of North Bay children learned to love it at the Sonoma and Marin County Fairs. "Oh, it was instrumental. The people of Sonoma County love Clover ice cream and it was a staple at our fair. People lined up far and wide to get it. It was very much enjoyed here," said Matthew Daly, COO of the Sonoma County Fair.

But fairs themselves, full of childhood and family memories, are constantly evolving. "As we go forward, we're always looking for something that the community enjoys. It ties back to the families that are here and it's a reason to come back and enjoy it. We will have something that everybody will enjoy. I guarantee that," said Daly.

Who knows, another smart ice cream company or start up, may have just that idea even though Clover says it will be there next year with other products.