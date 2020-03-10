Coachella, Stagecoach postponed until October over coronavirus concerns

article

The Coachella music festival, as well as the Stagecoach fest, have been postponed amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

Festival promoter Goldenvoice confirmed on Tuesday that both events will now take place in October.

"While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff, and community very seriously," Goldenvoice said in a statement on Twitter.

Coachella is now expected to happen on Oct. 9, 10 and 11 and then Stagecoach will follow, on Oct. 23, 24, and 25.

People who purchased tickets for the April dates will be able to attend the rescheduled festival dates in October.

Instructions will be sent out on Friday on how to obtain a refund for those who can't attend.