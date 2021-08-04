Coast Guard, Marin County firefighters rescue man with litter of puppies after boat runs around

article

The U.S. Coast Guard and Marin County Fire Department rescued a man and his six dogs from his boat Tuesday after the vessel ran aground just north of Driftwood Beach in Marin County.

Crews were first alerted Tuesday morning to a 30-foot boat that appeared to have hit the shoreline and was leaking fuel into the ocean.

Once Coast Guard crews arrived, they discovered the mariner aboard the boat was in distress.

A Coast Guard Station Bodega Bay 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew and Marin County Fire Department personnel rescue a mariner and six dogs from a grounded vessel located near Tomales Point, California, August 3, 2021.

Marin County firefighters also responded using a personal watercraft to reach the beached vessel and transferred the man and his litter of puppies to the Station Bodega Bay boat crew.

The Coast Guard crew took the man and his dogs to Bodega Bay for treatment by paramedics. He was later taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for hypothermia treatment.

Coast Guard crews observed a sheen of fuel in the waters and det

ermined that a maximum of 200 gallons of diesel was still in the vessel.

Later in the day Tuesday, a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter flew over the scene and reported the boat no longer appeared to be leaking fuel.

A second flyover was set to take place Wednesday to ensure the boat was no longer leaking fuel.

Salvage crews from Global Diving and Salvage are responding to the vessel to remove all remaining fuel from the boat to limit further impacts to the marine environment.

There's no word on the current condition of the man who was rescued or the dogs that were with him.