Coffee distribution warehouse roof collapses in Oakland, 1 killed

A roof at a coffee distribution warehouse in Oakland partially collapsed early Friday morning killing a man who was inside at the time, according to the fire department.

Capt. Christopher Foley said crews responded to 650 85th Avenue about 3:20 a.m. The address shows it's a Peet's and Philz coffee distribution facility.

When they arrived, crews saw that a corner of the roof collapsed, and that the man had been struck by falling debris.

Foley said crews are now investigating whether the roof collapse was rain-related.

Foley said he believes the man was an employee at the company but he was working to confirm that.

The building was red-tagged after the fatal roof collapse.

A coffee distribution warehouse where a person was killed. March 10, 2023