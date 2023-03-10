Expand / Collapse search
By KTVU staff and Jacy Lockhart
Published 
Updated 7:14AM
Oakland
Coffee distribution warehouse roof collapses in Oakland, 1 killed

OAKLAND, Calif. - A roof at a coffee distribution warehouse in Oakland partially collapsed early Friday morning killing a man who was inside at the time, according to the fire department.

Capt. Christopher Foley said crews responded to 650 85th Avenue about 3:20 a.m. The address shows it's a Peet's and Philz coffee distribution facility. 

When they arrived, crews saw that a corner of the roof collapsed, and that the man had been struck by falling debris.

Foley said crews are now investigating whether the roof collapse was rain-related.

Foley said he believes the man was an employee at the company but he was working to confirm that.

The building was red-tagged after the fatal roof collapse. 

A coffee distribution warehouse where a person was killed. March 10, 2023

The Alameda County Coroner arrives at a coffee distribution facility in Oakland. March 10, 2023