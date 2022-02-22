Cold snap, scattered showers end 44 days of no rain in Bay Area

Wind and rain will greet the below-normal cold temperatures on Tuesday, where cold weather and scattered showers will take over the skies.

This precipitation, which began falling on Monday night, ends the Bay Area's streak of 44 consecutive days of dry weather.

The rain fell pretty hard in San Rafael, where drivers were spotted with their windshield wipers – an unusual sight this winter, which has seen 80-degree temps earlier this month.

The National Weather Service says temperatures might drop in the morning to below freezing, so people should bundle up and bring small pets and plants inside.

Up in the Sierra, there's a winter storm warning through 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

The cold snap is expected to last all week long. There's a freeze warning through Friday at 9 a.m.

The coldest day might be on Thursday.

