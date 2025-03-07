Expand / Collapse search

Coliseum sale moves forward, Alameda County supervisor confirms

By
Published  March 7, 2025 10:40pm PST
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2

Coliseum sale moves forward, Alameda County supervisor confirms

Alameda County officials received two documents that are apparently critical to finishing the sale of the Coliseum in Oakland, KTVU has learned.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Alameda County officials received two documents that are apparently critical to finishing the sale of the Coliseum in Oakland, KTVU has learned. 

What we know:

Bargaining has been ongoing for months between county attorneys and the African American Sports and Entertainment Group. 

The county revealed this week that they were waiting on a release related to litigation and a quick claim deed. 

County Supervisor David Haubert told KTVU on Friday that those documents have been received, signaling a big step forward in the sale. 

There is no word yet on when the deal will be finalized. 

Featured

Oakland Coliseum sale moves forward with final vote to come down in 30 days
article

Oakland Coliseum sale moves forward with final vote to come down in 30 days

The long-delayed sale of the Oakland Coliseum cleared another hurdle after a unanimous vote from the Alameda County Board approved a term sheet for the sale on Tuesday, signaling a step forward.

OaklandNewsAlameda County