Coliseum sale moves forward, Alameda County supervisor confirms

Alameda County officials received two documents that are apparently critical to finishing the sale of the Coliseum in Oakland, KTVU has learned.

What we know:

Bargaining has been ongoing for months between county attorneys and the African American Sports and Entertainment Group.

The county revealed this week that they were waiting on a release related to litigation and a quick claim deed.

County Supervisor David Haubert told KTVU on Friday that those documents have been received, signaling a big step forward in the sale.

There is no word yet on when the deal will be finalized.