Oakland commercial break-ins tied to a group of suspects, silver Honda

KTVU has learned that law enforcement is investigating a series of commercial burglaries in different parts of Oakland that took place this past weekend.

They may be tied a group of suspects using a certain vehicle. Authorities are looking at a newer model, silver Honda 4-door car with tinted windows and black wheels.

They suspect it was used in this past weekend's series of burglaries.

At least four businesses were broken into early Sunday morning within a span of 90 minutes.



Authorities said the descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle are the same in all these break-ins.

A restaurant owner who shared surveillance videos said he's frustrated.

Videos showed suspects inside Pho Mekong Restaurant in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood breaking into a California State lottery machine in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Owner Diep Nguyen said it was the fifth burglary at his shop in the past year.

He said thieves stole the cash box and all the lottery tickets.

Nguyen said the ticket machine brings in customers to his restaurant.

"The customers come a lot," he said. "They come to eat. They play. That's what they like."

He's filed a police report for each of the five break-ins and said he's really upset about what has happened.

Authorities said the same three suspects, in black clothing and black ski masks, may be responsible for burglaries at three other businesses in different parts of Oakland that same morning.

One is Temple Tattoo in downtown Oakland.



Owner Eddy Corbin said he's been at that location for 27 years and thought that he would always be there.

But this is the third break-in in less than two years.

And even before this latest theft, Corbin had decided to move to a new location in August in another Oakland neighborhood.

"My clients' cars are getting broken into. Some of the women don't feel safe. I'm walking them to their cars," said Corbin.

Some city council members said the shortage of police officers plays a major role.

"We need greater cooperation from the Sheriff's Department, the Highway Patrol and the Bart police. There's so many law enforcement agencies, but we're not working together,"

said Noel Gallo, who represents the Fruitvale neighborhood.

Charlene Wang, the city councilwoman who represents the area where Pho Mekong Restaurant is located, said she plans to recruit cadets with nontraditional backgrounds.

"We've got to think about the next generation of police officers given a post-George Floyd era. I plan to go to schools of social work," said Wang.

Shop owners hope that with a new mayor and a new district attorney, suspects will face consequences so that they don't keep committing crimes.

Business owners said they love Oakland and refuse to give up hope that things will improve.



