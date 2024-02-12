Community members rally at In-N-Out over 'public safety crisis' in Oakland

In Oakland, there are calls for state leaders to do more to deal with crime, and community groups met on Sunday about what they describe as a public safety crisis at the In-N-Out on Hegenberger Road that is closing this month over the soaring number of break-ins.

In-N-Out is just one of the businesses closing and, in other cases, businesses are unable to get insurance coverage because of an increase in burglaries, robberies and break-ins.

Some of the people at the rally, included Oakland City Councilman Noel Gallo, the owners of several Oakland businesses and some local candidates running for Alameda County supervisor and state assembly.

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he was sending 120 CHP officers to help local police with law enforcement in Oakland and other East Bay cities, adding an unspecified number of attorneys from the California Department of Justice to help prosecute crimes.

"Governor Newsom, thank you for stepping in," said Tuan Ngo, a business owner & Asians Unite founder," but you need to step up more. We need a sustained presence in Oakland. We need it."

How sustained a presence the CHP and state attorneys will have is not clear.

Newsom and the CHP have not been specific about how long those extra resources will be in Oakland.

Groups at the rally also called for a repeal of Prop. 47, which reduced the penalties for property crimes like theft and car burglaries.