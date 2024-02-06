Newsom adding 120 more CHP officers in Oakland, East Bay

Gov. Gavin Newsom is sending 120 more CHP officers to Oakland and the East Bay to help cities fight crime.

The added officers, first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, will represent a nine-fold increase in the number of state police patrolling the region, according to Newsom’s office. The officers will be concentrated in Oakland, where the mayor has said for the last year that she wanted that extra help.

A spokesman for the CHP confirmed the deployment KTVU on Tuesday morning.

In August, Newsom deployed six officers and a sergeant to Oakland, after Mayor Sheng Thao asked for assistance in dealing with sideshows, freeway shootings and car thefts and break-ins.

The Chronicle reported that Newsom said CHP officers have helped in arresting 100 people and recovering nearly 200 stolen cars.

Newsom has also sent CHP officers to San Francisco to assist with the fentanyl crisis. And the mayor of Antioch recently asked the governor for assistance in his city.

Not everyone likes the CHP help.

In the fall, Cat Brooks, co-founder of the Anti Police-Terror Project, said in her opinion that sending state highway patrol officers is "not rooted in effective violence prevention policies or data, but rather is a lazy attempt to suggest action while endangering the people of Oakland.

She noted that previous Mayor Libby Schaaf brought in the CHP three times over two terms and there was no data to prove that the presence of the CHP resulted in a "noticeable decrease in violent crime."

In a previous interview, Reygan Cunningham, co-director of The California Partership for Safe Communities and who used to help lead Oakland's successful Ceasefire program, said bringing in the CHP to help could work if cities have specific plans and measurable goals and data collection techniques.

When she worked with Oakland police, her group would give the CHP specific tasks, such as assisting with a sideshow on International Boulevard, as traffic control is that agency's specialty.

Then the stakeholders would meet afterward and review what went right and what went wrong to determine the next course of action and best practices.

What Harmon worries about is if cities just ask the CHP or outside agencies to come and help with no plan.

"It all depends on what cities do with them," Harmon said.