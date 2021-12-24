Community mourns Angelo Quinto one year after he died in Antioch police custody

Family and friends are marking one year since the death of Angelo Quinto.

The young man died in police custody in Antioch as officers responded to a report that he was suffering from a mental health crisis.

Officers restrained him on his stomach for several minutes. He died at the hospital three days later on Dec. 16.

The county coroner ruled that his death was a result of "excited delirium."

Speakers at a virtual ceremony Thursday night included the mayor of Antioch, who noted that quinto's death sparked a push for police reform across the state.

"What happened here a year ago truly changed the course of history," Mayor Lamar Thorpe said. "Our foot is on the pedal of police reform. It wasn't some phase. It wasn't some fad."

A major statewide reform measure, "The Justice for Angelo Quinto Act of 2021," will go into effect on Jan. 1.

It bans police from using behind-the-back handcuffing combined with placing a person on their stomach.

