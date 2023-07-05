Community shows support for Oakland's Colonial Donuts after robbery

Oakland's Lakeshore neighborhood is rallying behind Colonial Donuts Wednesday morning, a beloved donut shop that was robbed last week.

Loyal customers rallied behind Colonial Donuts Wednesday as a way to show support for the Lakeshore institution after it was robbed last week.

They showed up in large numbers in an attempt to buy out all of their sweet inventory to help the family that owns the shop.

Last Friday, employees at Colonial Donuts were held up at gunpoint just before 1 a.m. Surveillance video showed three people entering the store wearing face masks and hoodies, holding an employee at gunpoint and forcing them to open a cash register.

Shop manager Phing Yamamoto says she's thankful for all the neighborhood support.

"I think it's just a testament to my parents' resilience in the business and how we've been operating for 24 hours for almost close to 40 years, and even with the previous owner," Yamamoto said. "People just depend on us to be open, and we wanted to stay open for the community."

The donut shop reopened the day after the robbery, saying customers depend on them to serve the community.

Some local residents said they're frustrated with violence in their community, and they want to see more law enforcement protecting the businesses and patrons along Lakeshore Avenue.

The Oakland Police Department is actively investigating the robbery, and Yamamoto is calling on city leaders to address community crime.