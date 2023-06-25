Armed robbers target Oakland donut shop

Surveillance video inside Oakland’s "Colonial Donuts" shows the terrifying moment employees were robbed at gunpoint.

This happened Friday, just before 1 a.m. at the 24-hour shop on Lakeshore Avenue.

The video shows three people entering the store wearing face masks and hoodies. An employee in a red hat walks over the take their order when the individuals jump over the counter, guns drawn.

They lead the employee around at gunpoint and make him open a cash register. Other employees in the back are seen with their hands up as well.

"I think terrible," said customer Christopher Hussey, who lives in the neighborhood. "This is a business in our neighborhood by the lake. How dare you."

Customers who heard about the robbery came to buy some pastries and show support for the business.

READ MORE:

Colonial Donuts is a family-run business that has been in the neighborhood for four decades.

"It’s sad that local restaurants and businesses cannot just be safe," said Hussey.

In a statement to KTVU, store manager Phing Yamamoto wrote, "We are extremely disappointed and saddened by the recent robbery incident at our Lakeshore location this past Friday."

Yamamoto went on to say, "It is a distressing time in Oakland right now, not only for small businesses, but for the community as a whole."

Yamamoto is calling on the mayor and other city leaders to address these types of crimes. Customers KTVU spoke with, such as Michael Milner said they want to see more law enforcement to protect the businesses and patrons along Lakeshore Avenue.

"We need more police patrol down here," said Milner. "It seems it’s so free to break into things and rob people with no consequences."

The Oakland Police Department is actively investigating. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.