Community supports iconic SF ice cream shop burglarized

article

Loyal customers of San Francisco's iconic ice cream shop, Mitchell's, came out for a scoop and to show support on Sunday after the store was burglarized ahead of the weekend.

Thieves broke into the shop on San Jose Avenue in the city's Mission District just after 3:30 a.m. on Friday. The burglars made a beeline for the store's safe but discovered it bolted down. Instead, the shop's manager says the trio left with an empty register and a bag of cookies, but scoopless.

"They used a bolt cutter to smash this window," said Mitchell's Ice Cream manager, Ruiz Castro.

Regulars at the iconic shop, which opened in 1953, were left shaking their heads after hearing about the damage left behind, which the store estimated to be around $5,000 worth.

"I just feel like that’s heartbreaking," said regular, Melissa Morales.

"It’s one of the reasons we came," noted customer, David Hoare.

After assessing the damage, cleaning up and boarding up, the shop could open in time for its regular hours, which started at 11 a.m.



"I was sad, but I was glad they were still open," said Zander Hoare.



Mitchell’s has posted a thank you to its customers on its Instagram page.

"It means a lot to us, especially for a small business like us," said Castro.

The break-in was something Castro noted, sadly, the business had been bracing for.

"To be honest, we were kind of expecting it because it happened to two businesses, a coffee shop, and a small bar," said Castro.

Castro added that he was appreciative of the efforts made by San Francisco police investigators thus far, but felt that added police patrols in the neighborhood overnight would be helpful.



San Francisco police have yet to make any arrests and are asking anyone with information on the burglary to reach out.