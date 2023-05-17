Fresh concerns about Feinstein after muddled comments to media

New concerns arose about Sen. Dianne Feinstein after she had a brief exchange with reporters in Washington.

Reporters asking Feinstein about her return to Capitol Hill after taking nearly three months to recover from shingles elicited a confusing response from the ailing senator on Tuesday.

"What have I heard about what?" Feinstein said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

"About your return," a reporter said.

"I haven’t been gone," Feinstein replied. "You should ... I haven’t been gone. I’ve been working."

"You’ve been working from home is what you’re saying?" the reporter responded.

"No, I’ve been here. I’ve been voting. Please, either know or don’t know," Feinstein reportedly said.

Even before Feinstein's shingles diagnosis, there were serious questions from colleagues about her cognitive health and memory, though she defended her effectiveness. A small handful of congressional representatives including the South Bay's Ro Khanna have been calling on her to resign.

Feinstein, who took office in 1992, announced in February that she would not seek reelection in 2024.