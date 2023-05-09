Dianne Feinstein returns to Washington

Sen. Dianne Feinstein is returning to Washington, D.C. after spending months in San Francisco due to a medical condition.

Calls had mounted on Feinstein from fellow Democrats to return to work or resign because she was sidelined from Senate business since February due to shingles.

Feinstein was traveling Tuesday on a private plane to Washington, D.C., according to the San Francisco Chronicle. A spokesperson for Feinstein confirmed to KTVU that she was making her return to the capital, but it was not clear how soon she could resume her duties.

Rep. Ro Khanna said last month that Feinstein should resign. The New York Times editorial board last week said she should leave her position if she's unfit for the job.

The 89-year-old senator has previously said that she will not seek re-election when her term expires next year. Some California congresspeople, including Rep. Barbara Lee of Oakland, have launched campaigns to succeed her.