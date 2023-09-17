Concerns rise over Alameda County DA's boyfriend employed at office

New questions have risen about Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price's boyfriend being hired for a job in the DA's office.

Antwon Cloird was hired as a senior program analyst, but according to the East Bay Times, that position was never publicly advertised.

The report also uncovered details of his past work experience where he oversaw a Richmond-based company that had its business suspended by state tax officials.

In 2015, a previous report detailed allegations that he extorted Richmond business owners for tens of thousands of dollars, though no criminal charges were ever filed.

Neither Price nor Cloird have publicly commented.

