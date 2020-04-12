Concord city council considering pay cut amid COVID-19 pandemic

article

The Concord City Council on Tuesday will consider slashing its own members' pay by 10 percent, in recognition of an already challenging city financial outlook made worse by the effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic on area businesses and households.

Also to be considered Tuesday night will be 5 percent salary cuts, plus deferred cost-of-living raises and 401(K) plan contributions, for top city executives, including City Manager Valerie Barone, City Attorney Susanne Brown and police Chief Mark Bustillos, as well as other executive management employees, non-sworn managers and confidential employees.

The salary cuts, scheduled furloughs and 401(K) cuts together would amount to an approximate 9 percent cut in overall compensation through June 2021, a city report says.

If the five council members each approved a 10 percent salary cut, from $1,352 per month to $1,216.80, the city would save approximately $2,200 this fiscal year, which ends June 30, and $10,570 for the 12 months of fiscal year 2020-2021, which ends June 30, 2021.

The council member cuts, a city staff report says, would be made "as a demonstration of their leadership to the community and employees during this unprecedented pandemic."

The savings associated with the city executives and other employees is an estimated $45,000 over the next 2.5 months and $323,000 for fiscal year 2020-2021.

A city staff report warns that if these cuts are not made, the city's cash reserves will shrink to 8 percent of its budget, well below the minimum 17 percent reserve set by the city to meet unforeseen needs.

Advertisement

Tuesday's meeting begins at 6 p.m., and, as public meetings are done these days, is being held with council members and staff meeting virtually, from remote locations. To watch the meeting, click here.