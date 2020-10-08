Concord man jumps to his death following police pursuit

The Contra Costa County district attorney is investigating an officer-involved fatality after a man jumped off a freeway overpass to his death Wednesday night.

Contra Costa County sheriffs believe 31-year-old Kentrel Irving of Concord was involved in a hit-and-run collision in Bay Point that occurred around 8:30 p.m.

Deputies investigating the hit-and-run witnessed a white Toyota Prius driving erratically away from them, so they attempted a traffic stop.

The driver, later identified as Irving, led deputies on a pursuit that went westbound on Highway 4, Highway 242, and surface streets in the city of Concord.

Irving's Prius collided with a guardrail at the Highway 242 and Highway 4 interchange, at which point he fled on foot, according to sheriff's deputies.

While running on the overpass to westbound Highway 4, Irving jumped off the overpass.

Officers immediately began CPR, however Irving was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Northbound Highway 242 to westbound Highway 4 was shut down until about 6 a.m.