Concord officer revives girl, 2, exposed to fentanyl

Concord police Officer Aaron Khamosh was on routine patrol downtown when he saw a man driving erratically in a Porsche Cayenne on Friday night.

The officer got behind it, and it ended up stopping near a parking garage on Salvio Street.

"The driver got out, said there was a baby not breathing in the car," said Concord police Lt. Tamra Roberts.

The officer found a 2-year-old girl in the back seat with no pulse. He immediately began CPR.

But the girl didn't respond. That's when her mother, who had also been in the SUV, revealed something startling.

"The mother almost immediately said the child needed Narcan, and the officer inquired as to why, and the mother said the child had gotten a hold of fentanyl," Roberts said.

Fentanyl is a powerful opioid used to treat pain. Narcan is a drug used to reverse an overdose.

Like every Concord officer on patrol, Khamosh had Narcan in his duty bag.

He "delivered two doses of Narcan to the child, who subsequently regained consciousness," Roberts said.

It's not clear how the girl was exposed to fentanyl. But the Narcan, a nasal spray, worked as it was supposed to, even on a 2-year-old.

"Narcan can be used on a child," Roberts said.

The girl was taken to a hospital and released. She's now under the care of Child Protective Services.

Concord police arrested the child's mother, Brittany Danielle Hicks, 31, of Hayward. She's being held on suspicion of child endangerment and narcotic possession. Court records show she has prior convictions for identity theft and drug possession.

Police say Officer Khamosh did exactly as he was trained.

"He jumped in very quickly, and his actions very much saved her life - very much heroic," Roberts said

As for the officer, he was unavailable Tuesday, because he was on a plane for a one-week vacation.

"I think he's earned his vacation," Roberts said with a laugh.