Concord officers respond to Piercing Pagoda smash-and-grab robbery
CONCORD, Calif. - Police in Concord say they responded to a Piercing Pagoda kiosk at the Sunvalley Shopping Center on Wednesday after reports of possible gunshots inside the shopping center.
What we know:
Police said dispatch received reports of the incident at around 12:16 p.m. Upon arrival, officers said the suspects of an apparent smash-and-grab style robbery had already fled the area in a dark-colored SUV.
Police said that four unidentified suspects, who were described as wearing hoodies and gloves, used hammers to shatter a jewelry display case. They then stole jewelry, but the value of the items that were taken has not been determined by police.
Police said one employee working at the kiosk was pepper sprayed but was not injured. No gunshots were fired during this robbery, police determined.
The suspects were last seen leaving the property toward Sunvalley Boulevard after they fled through a mall exit.
Police said they are working to identify the suspects and the getaway vehicle they used.
The police investigation is ongoing.
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