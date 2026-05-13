Concord officers respond to Piercing Pagoda smash-and-grab robbery

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The Brief Concord police responded to calls of a possible shooting at the Sunvalley Shopping Center on Wednesday afternoon. The Piercing Pagoda kiosk was subject to a smash-and-grab style robbery where four unidentified suspects snatched jewelry from a case. Police said no shooting occurred, but a kiosk employee was pepper sprayed. The suspects remain on the run.



Police in Concord say they responded to a Piercing Pagoda kiosk at the Sunvalley Shopping Center on Wednesday after reports of possible gunshots inside the shopping center.

What we know:

Police said dispatch received reports of the incident at around 12:16 p.m. Upon arrival, officers said the suspects of an apparent smash-and-grab style robbery had already fled the area in a dark-colored SUV.

Police said that four unidentified suspects, who were described as wearing hoodies and gloves, used hammers to shatter a jewelry display case. They then stole jewelry, but the value of the items that were taken has not been determined by police.

Police said one employee working at the kiosk was pepper sprayed but was not injured. No gunshots were fired during this robbery, police determined.

The suspects were last seen leaving the property toward Sunvalley Boulevard after they fled through a mall exit.

Police said they are working to identify the suspects and the getaway vehicle they used.

The police investigation is ongoing.

The Source Concord Police Department