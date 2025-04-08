Video: Concord police fire 20 shots at son who attacked father with knife

article

The Brief Newly released police body camera footage sheds light on the February shooting that left one man dead. Officers were responding to a call about a man attacking his father with a kitchen knife. One of the bullets fired by police struck the father in the leg.



Newly released body camera footage shows Concord police officers can be heard shouting multiple warnings as they fire 20 shots at a man who was stabbing his father.

The footage provides the first look into the officer-involved shooting inside the Concord residence, an encounter that left the son dead and his father hospitalized with a gunshot and multiple stab wounds. It also shows police did warn the son to drop his weapon, but only gave him about one second to do so before opening fire.

The shooting occurred at 1:40 a.m. on Feb. 18. Officers were called to a home in the 1900 block of Natoma Boulevard by a woman who reported her son, 47-year-old Nathan Keesler of Antioch, was inside the home and stabbing his 73-year-old father with a kitchen knife.

It's unclear what the two were arguing about. But in the 911 call reporting the attack, Keesler's mother is heard saying her son was "broke."

Family dispute turns deadly

What we know:

The body camera footage, released by the Concord Police Department on Friday, shows that while one officer warned Keesler to drop his weapon, he was only given about one second to comply before that officer fired on him. The footage shows Keesler, who was at one point tased by an officer, held onto the knife throughout the encounter.

Police identified the officers who responded to the call as Sergeant Christopher Souza and Officer Roy Olson.

They were joined by three other officers, Corporal David Padilla and Officers David Rodriguez and Keny Rodriguez, as seen in the video. All five officers fired their guns over the course of the encounter, the video showed.

The officers fired at Keesler three separate times. He was struck by multiple bullets but the number of shots that hit him is currently unknown, pending an autopsy report from the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office.

One of the shots fired by police officers struck Keesler's father in the leg. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for that wound and the multiple stab wounds he suffered in the attack.

Shots fired

Timeline:

The first round of shooting occurred shortly after Olson and Souza entered the home, the video showed. The officers made a plan for entry in which Souza would use a less lethal weapon, his Taser, while Olson readied his service weapon. Footage shows Olson entered the home first.

Upon entering the residence, Keesler's father can be heard screaming for help. Souza's body camera shows him following Olson into the room where Keesler was kneeling over his father and stabbing him, at which point Olson shouts for Keesler to drop the knife, waits one second for the attacker to comply, and then fires three shots at him.

Souza's body camera shows that Keesler, who was lying on his stomach, sat up and swung the knife at Olson, who had moved to kick the weapon out of his hand. It was at that point that point that Souza used his Taser on Keesler. At the same moment Keesler was being tased by Souza, Olson and the three other officers fired multiple shots at him. Souza's body camera shows that he holstered his Taser and drew his pistol after the second round of shots.

After the shooting stopped, Olson pulled the father away from Keesler.

The final round of gunfire came after Keesler, now lying on his side near a wall, props himself up on one arm, still holding the knife. The body camera footage shows the officers shout for Keesler to drop the weapon and then fire multiple shots, at which point Keesler, now lying prone, stops moving.

Olson's body camera shows he then turns to help Keesler's father and asks where he's been stabbed, to which the father responds, "I don't know."

Keesler was pronounced dead inside the home.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney is conducting an investigation into the shooting.