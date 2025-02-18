Concord police shoot son after family altercation, stabbing

Concord police fired deadly shots following a violent encounter Tuesday morning between a son and his father, according to the Contra Costa County DA, police and a neighbor.

Concord police did acknowledge that there was an "officer-involved shooting" about 1:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Natoma Drive.

That's where police said they were called out "about a person attacking a family member with a knife."

Police did not spell out the relationship between the family members.

Two neighbors told KTVU that a son inside the home got into an altercation with his father and stabbed him, prompting the call for help. Shortly after, officers arrived and used deadly force to stop the young man.

One neighbor said the San Vicente neighborhood is appealing because it was drama-free.

"(It's) pretty quiet," Sam Perez said. "Safe neighborhood. Nothing really to report, aside from traffic on Willow Pass (Road."

He added he was "shocked" to hear of the stabbing and fatal police shooting.

Neighbors said the stabbing victim was rushed to John Muir Hospital. The suspect, who's his son, was hit by police gunfire from one officer and was killed.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said they sent a team to the scene as is protocol for deadly officer-involved shootings.

Jesse Gary is a reporter based in the station's South Bay bureau. Follow him on the Instagram platform, @jessegontov and on Facebook, @JesseKTVU