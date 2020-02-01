Concord police investigating social media threats against Clayton Valley Charter High School

article

Police in Concord are investigating threats made on social media against Clayton Valley Charter High School on Friday.

A student at the school made the threats, and that student has been identified and placed on a mental health evaluation hold, according to the Concord Police Department.

On Friday at 7:17 a.m., the police department responded to the school after school staff learned of possible threats made against the school by a student on social media.

School staff placed the school on lockdown prior to police arriving.

The lockdown was lifted when it was determined the student was not on campus.

Officers contacted the student at home, and the student was interviewed and placed on a mental health evaluation hold.

Police said the investigation into the exact nature of the threats is ongoing, but there is no threat to the school or students.