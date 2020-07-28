Concord police make arrest in shooting that killed 39-year-old resident

A man fatally shot Monday afternoon in Concord has been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner's office as 39-year-old Michael Olsen.

Olsen, a Concord resident, was found after officers responded around 12:40 p.m. to a report of gunfire in the 2300 block of Stanwell Drive, just north of Concord Avenue.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Concord police announced Tuesday morning that Pleasant Hill resident Harminder Singh Aujla has been arrested in connection with the killing of Olsen.

Police said the shooting was not random or gang-related, and no other suspects are believed to be at large. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Kevin Giacoletto at (925) 671-3040 or an anonymous tip line at (925) 603-5836.