Concord police searching for missing 77-year-old woman

Concord police were looking Saturday afternoon for a 77-year-old woman who apparently walked away from her home sometime early Saturday morning.

Police said Gloria Romero, who has been diagnosed with a mental health disorder, was last seen near Clayton Road and West Street in Concord.

She is about 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing white pajamas and a pink coat or sweater.

If you see Gloria Romero, call Concord Police dispatch at (925) 671-3333 or your local police department.