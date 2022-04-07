Concord police warn of imposter UPS driver on prowl

Concord police are warning residents of a man posing as a UPS delivery guy in an attempt to burglarize homes.

The police department shared video of the imposter in action. Video shows the phony delivery driver walking up to the front door of a home and knocking. The suspect is seen holding what appears to be a package and is wearing a brown UPS vest.

Police said while it looks like he's making a delivery, the man is actually "checking to see if anyone is present before burglarizing the home."

According to UPS, drivers are required to wear a brown uniform. Vests were discontinued in January of this year, authorities said.

The suspect seen in the video arrived at the home in a dark grey Nissan Murano, not a brown UPS truck.