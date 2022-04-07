Expand / Collapse search

Concord police warn of imposter UPS driver on prowl

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Concord
Concord police searching for UPS impersonator

Concord police are searching for someone who they say impersonated a UPS worker. Police say the suspect was not wearing a UPS uniform, nor was he driving a brown truck, but posed as someone delivering a package in order to case a residence.

CONCORD, Calif. - Concord police are warning residents of a man posing as a UPS delivery guy in an attempt to burglarize homes.

The police department shared video of the imposter in action. Video shows the phony delivery driver walking up to the front door of a home and knocking. The suspect is seen holding what appears to be a package and is wearing a brown UPS vest.

Police said while it looks like he's making a delivery, the man is actually "checking to see if anyone is present before burglarizing the home."

According to UPS, drivers are required to wear a brown uniform. Vests were discontinued in January of this year, authorities said.

The suspect seen in the video arrived at the home in a dark grey Nissan Murano, not a brown UPS truck. 