Congress investigating Berkeley Unified over antisemitism allegations

The Brief Congressional leaders have filed a new antisemitism complaint against the Berkeley Unified School District (BUSD) and two other districts. The complaint alleges BUSD staff encouraged walkouts where Jewish students were isolated and "Kill the Jews" was chanted. Congress is requesting all related documents from the three school districts by December 8.



A new antisemitism complaint has been filed against the Berkeley Unified School District (BUSD), this time by congressional leaders who allege the claims violate students' civil rights.

What we know:

Congressional leaders filed the new complaint this week against three school districts nationwide, including BUSD, alleging violations of students’ civil rights due to antisemitism.

The complaint was sent on Monday in a letter from the Committee on Education and Workforce, signed by Rep. Kevin Kiley and Rep. Tim Walberg.

The congressional letter specifically states:

"...Since October 7th, BUSD teachers, staff, and administrators have allegedly urged students to join walkouts and demonstrations during school hours that isolate and alienate Jewish students. At one such walkout, students were allegedly chanting 'Kill the Jews.'"

What they're saying:

This new complaint follows previous allegations of antisemitism against BUSD in 2024, during which BUSD’s superintendent, Enikia Ford Morthel, testified before Congress.

During that testimony, Superintendent Ford Morthel stated: "If we have a concern or complaint about antisemitism or any form of hate, we take it very seriously, we investigate, and we take action pending the outcome of that investigation."

Rep. Burgess Owens from Utah offered a tense response to the superintendent's statement: "I guess the action is not firing, just moving, the word action is very subjective."

Big picture view:

BUSD is not the only district facing an investigation related to these complaints.

Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia and the School District of Philadelphia also received letters from the Committee on Education and Workforce.

What's next:

Congress has requested documents related to the complaints from all three districts by Dec. 8.

Berkeley Unified Schools are closed this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

KTVU has reached out to district leaders for comment but has not yet received a response.