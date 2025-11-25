Congress investigating Berkeley Unified over antisemitism allegations
BERKELEY, Calif. - A new antisemitism complaint has been filed against the Berkeley Unified School District (BUSD), this time by congressional leaders who allege the claims violate students' civil rights.
What we know:
Congressional leaders filed the new complaint this week against three school districts nationwide, including BUSD, alleging violations of students’ civil rights due to antisemitism.
The complaint was sent on Monday in a letter from the Committee on Education and Workforce, signed by Rep. Kevin Kiley and Rep. Tim Walberg.
The congressional letter specifically states:
What they're saying:
This new complaint follows previous allegations of antisemitism against BUSD in 2024, during which BUSD’s superintendent, Enikia Ford Morthel, testified before Congress.
During that testimony, Superintendent Ford Morthel stated: "If we have a concern or complaint about antisemitism or any form of hate, we take it very seriously, we investigate, and we take action pending the outcome of that investigation."
Rep. Burgess Owens from Utah offered a tense response to the superintendent's statement: "I guess the action is not firing, just moving, the word action is very subjective."
Big picture view:
BUSD is not the only district facing an investigation related to these complaints.
Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia and the School District of Philadelphia also received letters from the Committee on Education and Workforce.
What's next:
Congress has requested documents related to the complaints from all three districts by Dec. 8.
Berkeley Unified Schools are closed this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
KTVU has reached out to district leaders for comment but has not yet received a response.
The Source: The information in this report is sourced directly from a newly filed letter of complaint sent by the House Committee on Education and Workforce, including direct quotes from that official congressional document detailing the allegations. It also includes archived testimony from the BUSD Superintendent and a questioning Representative before Congress in 2024.