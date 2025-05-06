Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk speaking at San Francisco State University

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk on Tuesday will be speaking at San Francisco State University.

Kirk recently spoke with California Gov. Gavin Newsom on his podcast, where the two agreed that biological men should not play in women's sports.

Kirk is also the founder of Turning Point USA, a national student movement to empower "young people to promote the principles of free markets and limit markets," his website says.

Kirk was the youngest speaker at the 2016 Republican National Convention and the author of four books, including, "The MAGA Doctrine: The Only Ideas that Will Win the Future."

He also has a podcast, The Charlie Kirk Show, heard on 150 radio stations in the United States.

Kirk will be joined by Riley Gaines, who is a former swimmer known for campaigning against transgender women in sports.

The visit is hosted by the student-led SFSU chapter of Turning Point USA and is expected to spark protests.

Police say they will be there on campus today to ensure safety.

When Gaines visited SFSU in April 2023, she was physically assaulted.

