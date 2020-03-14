Contra Costa Co. announces gatherings of no more than 100 people

article

Contra Costa County is enforcing a new order in hopes of limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

Officials announced on Saturday, a legal order prohibiting gatherings of 100 or more people.

Dr. Ori Tzvieli said the number was reached through "careful thought," by communicating with the health departments of other Bay Area counties, while also taking under consideration, the current situation in Contra Costa County.

Dr. Tzvieli said there were about 30 confirmed cases, the "second most " in the Bay Area, behind Santa Clara County.

While police are not being instructed to openly search for large gatherings, he said that officers will have the authority to limit the size of events, such as parties, if they encounter them.

Dr. Tzvieli stressed the importance of "social distancing" -- creating space among people at any gathering.

Advertisement

Due to the difficulties of finding coronavirus tests, he recommended that only people who show symptoms should be tested.

Symptoms include a high fever, and continued cough.

Contra Costa Health Services Mass Gatherings Order