Contra Costa County confirms first positive case of novel coronavirus

Health officials confirmed Tuesday night that a Contra Costa County resident has tested positive for novel coronavirus/COVID-19.

Contra Costa County Health Services said the person tested positive Tuesday afternoon.

This is the first local case of the virus in the county and is of unknown origin.

"Our County’s public health lab conducted the test, which is expected to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention in the coming days. The patient, who is being treated at a hospital in the county, had no known travel history and no known contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19."

Health officials are conducting an investigation to identify anyone who may have had close contact with the patient.

County health officials will hold a news conference at 8:30 p.m. with more information on this case.