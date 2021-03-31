Contra Costa County drive-through vaccination site aims for 15,000 vaccines a week

Contra Costa County has a new drive-through mass vaccination site located at Hurricane Harbor in Concord, with the goal to vaccinate 15,000 Contra Costa residents a week when fully operational.

The county announced Tuesday that appointments would open up for everyone 16 and older.

The site, operating in partnership with Contra Costa County Health Services, the city of Concord, and Kaiser Permanente is by appointment only.

County residents with appointments will be able to drive up and get their shot while remaining in their vehicle, and the entire process takes roughly 30 to 45 minutes, according to county health officials.

"We promised our community we would open a large-scale vaccination site once we had enough vaccine, and that day has come," said Dr. Ori Tzvieli, Contra Costa County Deputy Health Officer and COVID Response operations chief. "We are now at a place where vaccine supply is starting to meet, even exceed demand."

Contra Costa is the first county in California to open up Pfizer vaccines to teenagers as young as 16. People under the age of 18 need a parent's permission either written or verbal to get their vaccine.

Advertisement

Appointments for Contra Costa County residents age 16-64 are only available through CCHS and cannot be booked using the state’s My Turn portal until vaccine eligibility expands.

You can register online at cchealth.org/coronavirus or by calling 1-833-VAX-COCO (1-833-829-2626).

Kaiser Permanente members can schedule appointments by visiting kp.org/covidvaccine.