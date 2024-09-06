Contra Costa County expands health coverage for undocumented immigrants

The Contra Costa County Health Department is making an effort to help low-income undocumented residents get more basic health services.

Earlier this year, state lawmakers expanded MediCal for all low-income adults, regardless of immigration status.

But Contra Costa Health said that many people are still falling through the cracks because they might make slightly too much money to qualify and can't get healthcare through Covered California because of their undocumented status.

"By improving access to primary medical services through Basic Health Care, we aim to reduce unnecessary visits to local hospital emergency departments," Gilbert Salinas, chief equity officer for Contra Costa Health Salinas, said in a statement.

According to the health department, there are about 10,000 uninsured, undocumented people in Contra Costa County.

To sign up, you'll need to earn below 300% of the federal poverty level and not be eligible for medical or Covered California.

If you are eligible, basic health care would cost no more than $20 a month.

To apply, you'll need to contact a financial advisor through Contra Costa Health at 1-800-771-4270.