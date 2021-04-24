Contra Costa County poised to pass 1M COVID vaccine doses

Contra Costa County is likely this weekend to surpass 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, meeting the county's goal more than a month ahead of the May 31 deadline.

County officials announced in January the goal of administering 1 million vaccine doses by the Fourth of July.

At that time, more than 65,000 vaccine doses had been administered countywide. After receiving an abundance of vaccine doses, county officials moved up the 1 million vaccination deadline to Memorial Day.

As of Friday, the county has administered 993,129 doses and is frequently eclipsing 15,000 doses administered daily on weekdays.

County officials were not available to comment Friday on the milestone. Since January, the county has been inundated with vials of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines before the latter's use was temporarily paused nationwide to investigate at least six cases of women under age 50 developing severe blood clots potentially connected to its use.

On Friday, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel recommended the J&J vaccine be put back into circulation, determining that its benefits outweigh the risks.

At the time of the pause, more than 6 million J&J vaccines had been administered nationwide.

Contra Costa County has received so many vaccine doses in recent weeks that it opened vaccine eligibility to all residents age 16 and older on March 30, more than two weeks before the state's targeted date of April 15.

Last week, county officials announced the launch of walk-in vaccination clinics in several parts of the county that have been hardest hit by the pandemic, including Antioch, Concord, Pittsburg and Richmond. Approximately two-thirds of the county's population age 16 and older has now received at least one vaccine dose.

According to county data, 44.3 percent of eligible residents are already fully vaccinated, equating to 409,916 residents.

County residents and people who work in the county can visit here or call (833) 829-2626 to schedule a vaccine appointment.